Manoj Bajpayee: Nobody Can Save A Badly Written Script; Even A Good Performance Or Good Direction Can’t Save It

Talking on the show about the characters and scripts that he chooses and how he does that, Manoj Bajpayee says, “Just something that the script on that role does to you. you know that this is it. Instinct. It’s purely instinct, I would say. But also, it has to be very well-written. If it is badly written, nobody can save it. Even a good performance or good direction can’t save it. All good scripts, after two scenes or three scenes at the most they start doing something to you. But now it’s up to you to choose something which is very unique and that is where you know a series like ‘Killer Soup’ I picked up. I said, this is the world that people have not seen. So, let’s go ahead and do this, because it is also challenging, and it’s new.”