Manoj Bajpayee: Nobody Can Save A Badly Written Script; Even A Good Performance Or Good Direction Can’t Save It

Manoj Bajpayee was recently on a chat show hosted by Aditya Bhat where he said no one can save a bad script. On this episode of the show, the spotlight falls on none other than the ‘Maestro Of Versatility’ himself - the incredibly talented Manoj Bajpayee.
With three National Film Awards and a career spanning decades, Manoj Bajpayee has captivated audiences with his performances. He has time and again opened up about how his technique is different from others, and how he gets into the soul of a character. Now, he has opened up on the chat show about how a bad script can never be salvaged despite the best of efforts by the actor or director.
Advertisement
Talking on the show about the characters and scripts that he chooses and how he does that, Manoj Bajpayee says, “Just something that the script on that role does to you. you know that this is it. Instinct. It’s purely instinct, I would say. But also, it has to be very well-written. If it is badly written, nobody can save it. Even a good performance or good direction can’t save it. All good scripts, after two scenes or three scenes at the most they start doing something to you. But now it’s up to you to choose something which is very unique and that is where you know a series like ‘Killer Soup’ I picked up. I said, this is the world that people have not seen. So, let’s go ahead and do this, because it is also challenging, and it’s new.”
Advertisement
It is true what Manoj Bajpayee says. A bad script will always be a bad script, and no one with however good the performance or however good a director will be able to salvage it. As people say that camera never lies, a bad script will always be caught in camera and one can’t lie to save their lives if the script is actually not worth it.
Advertisement
Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in ‘Killer Soup’ and ‘Joram’ both of which were appreciated and praised a lot by audiences all over.