Manisha Koirala Opens Up About Considering A Life Partner After Divorce

Manisha Koirala, who got married to Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal in 2010, separated from the latter in 2012.

Actress Manisha Koirala's personal and love lives were not a bed of roses. From her divorce to her cancer diagnosis, she has faced a lot of ups and downs. Manisha, who plays Mallika Jaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' has opened up about her divorce, cancer diagnosis, etc. 

Manisha Koirala, who got married to Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal in 2010, separated from the latter in 2012. In the same year, she was also diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In an interview with Zoom, when Manisha was asked about considering a life partner, the actress said she wants a life partner and wants to find love again. Manisha said, “I definitely feel as if there was a male figure in my life. If there was a partner in my life, Probably, it’ll be nice to have that. But I have to be very honest: main uske liye intezaar karke apna time waste nahi karungi. Agar mere kismat mein likhi hai, then I’ll get that. Agar nahi hai, toh bhi thik hai. Mujhe lagta hai, I’m living a full life (I am not waiting for him or wasting my time on that. If it is meant to be, it will be, or else, I am content with my life).”

Manisha further said that she has a very peaceful and loving family support. ''I've got a great brother and sister-in-law, great parents and good and loving friends and people. Other than that, work is going great. I enjoy travelling; there's no financial crunch by God's grace. So, I am in a very good space. I feel complete with myself – mentally, emotionally and physically, in every way. Aisa kuch nahi hai ki main incomplete hoon (I am not incomplete in any way), but yes, if I had (a partner), then I'd have enjoyed it. If I had a good companion, then why not?", she added.

