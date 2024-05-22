Actor Manisha Koirala who is currently basking in the success of 'Heeramandi', recently met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak. Manisha met Sunak at his residence, 10 Downing Street in London. She was there to represent her country, Nepal, as it celebrated 100 years of its 'friendship treaty' with the UK. Sunak hosted a reception to mark the special day. Along with Manisha, Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan and the High Commissioner of Nepal were also part of the event.
For the special occasion, Manisha donned a beautiful black silk saree that she paired with long-sleeve blouse. The actress tied her hair in a bun, wore a pair of statement earrings and carried a black Louis Vuitton bag. She shared pics from her meet with Rishi Sunakon her Instagram handle. In her post, the actress wrote that she was thrilled to learn that most of the people present at Rishi Sunak's house watched her latest web show, 'Heeramandi'.
Sharing the photos, Manisha wrote, "It was an honour to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom - Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country #nepal (sic)."
She also invited Rishi Sunak and his family for a trek at the Everest Base Camp. "I took the liberty of inviting the PM and his family to trek to Everest Base Camp," wrote the 'Khamoshi' actress and added, "Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen #heeramandionnetflix and loved it? I was thrilled!! (sic)."
Have a look at the pics of Manisha Koirala with Rishi Sunak.
For those unaware, Manisha Koirala, born in Kathmandu, is the daughter of Nepalese politician Prakash Koirala. Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, her grandfather was the Prime Minister of Nepal from 1959 to 1960.
Manisha has been getting rave reviews for her performance as Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'. The show also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Shekhar Suman, among others. It is currently streaming on Netflix.