Art & Entertainment

Manisha Koirala 'Thrilled' To Meet UK PM Rishi Sunak; Reveals Most Of The Attendees ‘Loved’ 'Heeramandi'

Manisha Koirala met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak at his residence, 10 Downing Street in London.

Instagram
Manisha Koirala meets UK PM Rishi Sunak in London Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Manisha Koirala who is currently basking in the success of 'Heeramandi', recently met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak. Manisha met Sunak at his residence, 10 Downing Street in London. She was there to represent her country, Nepal, as it celebrated 100 years of its 'friendship treaty' with the UK. Sunak hosted a reception to mark the special day. Along with Manisha, Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan and the High Commissioner of Nepal were also part of the event.

For the special occasion, Manisha donned a beautiful black silk saree that she paired with long-sleeve blouse. The actress tied her hair in a bun, wore a pair of statement earrings and carried a black Louis Vuitton bag. She shared pics from her meet with Rishi Sunakon her Instagram handle. In her post, the actress wrote that she was thrilled to learn that most of the people present at Rishi Sunak's house watched her latest web show, 'Heeramandi'.

Sharing the photos, Manisha wrote, "It was an honour to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom - Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country #nepal (sic)."

She also invited Rishi Sunak and his family for a trek at the Everest Base Camp. "I took the liberty of inviting the PM and his family to trek to Everest Base Camp," wrote the 'Khamoshi' actress and added, "Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen #heeramandionnetflix and loved it? I was thrilled!! (sic)."

Have a look at the pics of Manisha Koirala with Rishi Sunak.

For those unaware, Manisha Koirala, born in Kathmandu, is the daughter of Nepalese politician Prakash Koirala. Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, her grandfather was the Prime Minister of Nepal from 1959 to 1960.

Manisha has been getting rave reviews for her performance as Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'. The show also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Shekhar Suman, among others. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Death Toll In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Incident Rises To 17
  2. Bangladesh MP Goes Missing In MP, Cops Suspect Chopped Body Found In Newtown Might Be His
  3. Onions Bring Tears To Nashik Farmers, Puts Candidates In A Soup
  4. Man Behind Metro Graffiti Targeting Kejriwal Arrested From Bareilly
  5. Pune Porsche Crash Case: Drunk Driving Charge, Ban On Driving Till 25 For Teen Who Spent Rs 48k At Pub | New Details
Entertainment News
  1. Actor Rohit Saraf: ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Is Not A Remake Or Sequel Of 'Ishq Vishk'
  2. Matthew Perry's Death Under Investigation In Connection With Ketamine Level Found In Actor's Blood
  3. Alia Bhatt Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Amid Debate Over Her British Citizenship, Netizens Left Puzzled
  4. Mark Ruffalo In Talks To Join Cast Of Amazon MGM Studios' 'Crime 101'
  5. 'Welcome To The Jungle’ Makers Rope In 200 Horses For Action-Packed Scene
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  2. T20 World Cup: Ponting Backs Kohli, Says 'He's My First Pick' Despite Critics In India
  3. Malaysia Masters: Sindhu Downs Gilmour To Reach Second Round
  4. Geneva Open: Andy Murray Knocked Out As Yannick Hanfmann Books Clash With Novak Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Barbie To Launch Doll Collection Celebrating Venus Williams And Other Iconic Athletes
World News
  1. Israel Recalls Ambassadors From Ireland, Norway Over Recognition Of A Palestinian State
  2. Rescuers Search Through Wreckage Of Helicopter After Crash Kills Iran President
  3. Singapore Airlines CEO Says 'Very Sorry' After Turbulence Leaves Flight Passenger Dead, 70 Injured
  4. Russian Attacks On Ukraine Power Grid Touch Kyiv With Blackouts Ahead Of Peak Demand
  5. 3 Indian-Origin Students Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crash In US' Georgia
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shah Says TMC Turned Bengal Into Infiltrators' 'Safe Haven'; Rajnath Slams Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad