Actor Manisha Koirala who is currently basking in the success of 'Heeramandi', recently met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak. Manisha met Sunak at his residence, 10 Downing Street in London. She was there to represent her country, Nepal, as it celebrated 100 years of its 'friendship treaty' with the UK. Sunak hosted a reception to mark the special day. Along with Manisha, Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan and the High Commissioner of Nepal were also part of the event.