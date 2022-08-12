Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Maniesh Paul Says Hosting 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' Is Like A Homecoming

Maniesh Paul
Maniesh Paul Instagram: @manieshpaul

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 7:20 pm

TV presenter, comedian and actor Maniesh Paul is returning to the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' after hosting it for five seasons.

It is indeed a great feeling for him to be on the show which established his name in the entertainment industry.

While Maniesh will be seen as a host, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi will be seen among the panel of judges.

He says: "It gives me immense joy to be on the show which is a milestone in my career and which holds a very special place in my heart. Now that the show is making a grand comeback and I have been bestowed with the opportunity to reunite with my on screen family Madhuri Dixit ma'am and Karan Johar sir, I am nothing but excited."

"Coming back to 'Jhalak' is like a homecoming for me, bringing back some very special memories at the same time providing a chance to create new ones, with the addition of Nora Fatehi to the panel. Continuing the tradition of talent, entertainment and fun, I am looking forward to joining the sets and witnessing the stellar line-up of contestants," adds Paul.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is all set to start from September 3 on Colors.

