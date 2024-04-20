Mandisa, ‘American Idol’ Star And Grammy Winner, Found Dead At 47; Police Investigation Underway

American Idol star and Grammy Award-winning artist Mandisa has passed away at 47. She was mysteriously found dead at her home in Franklin, Tennessee. The news of her death was announced on Friday, and since the preliminary cause of her death was not immediately available, the Police has now started investigating the circumstances surrounding her sudden passing.
“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time,” Mandisa's representative announced news of her death through a statement posted on X (formerly Twiiter).
Born Mandisa Lynn Hundley in Citrus Heights, California, she rose to fame after she took part in the season five of ‘American Idol’ in 2006, where she impressed the audiences alongside winner Taylor Hicks. Post the show’s success, she came up with her debut album ‘True Beauty’ in 2007 and soon, kicked off her career in Christian music.
In her career so far, she released several albums, including ‘Freedom,’ ‘It’s Christmas,’ ‘What if We Were Real,’ ‘Out Of the Dark,’ and ‘Overcomer,’ the latter of which was followed by ‘Overcomer: The Greatest Hits.’ Her famous singles include ‘Overcomer,’ ‘Stronger,’ ‘Good Morning,’ and ‘My Deliverer.’
She was awarded with several Grammy Awards in the categories of Contemporary Christian Music Album, Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album, and Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance in 2010, 2012, and 2014, respectively.
Meanwhile, Williamson County and Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office are yet to do the forensic testing on her death.