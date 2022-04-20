Mandakini To Make A Come Back With Music Video Titled 'Maa O Maa'

Actress Mandakini, who is known for her role in yesteryears film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ is all set to make a comeback. The actress quit in 1996, but will return with a music video ‘Maa O Maa’ alongside her son Rabbil Thakur, according to NDTV.

While talking with ETimes, Mandakini said, "I'm very happy to associate with director Sajan Agarwal ji. I've known him since a long time but finally we're working together. Maa O Maa is a very beautiful song and I instantly fell in love with it. The best part of this song is that my son is playing the lead. We will start shooting this song by the end of the month.”

The director is Sajan Agarwal and while talking about casting Mandakini he said, “She belongs to my hometown of Meerut. Also, the song is about a mother and is titled Maa O Maa. It also marks the debut of her son and it is a dream come true for me to direct her.”

Recently, the actress was spotted at an event in Mumbai is a yellow ensemble. She also shared a post on Instagram from the same event.

On April 20, she announced the music video titled ‘Maa O Maa’ on her Instagram.

She has also starred in ‘Dance Dance Ladaai’, ‘Kahan Hai Kanoon’, ‘Naag Naagin’, ‘Pyaar Karke Dekho’ and more. She was last seen in 1996 film ‘Zordaar’ alongside Govinda, Aditya Pancholi and Neelam Kothari.