Malhar Pandya To Play Sugriva, Vali In ‘Shrimad Ramayan’

The actor continued: "In exile, Sugriva made the acquaintance of Rama, the avatar of Vishnu, who is on a quest to rescue his wife Sita from the demon Ravana, king of the rakshasas. Rama promised Sugriva that he would kill Vali and would reinstate Sugriva as the king of the vanaras. Sugriva, in turn, promised to help Rama with his quest. And Sugriva became a close friend of Lord Rama," he added.