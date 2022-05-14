Malayalam Actress Sahana Found Dead On Her 22nd Birthday; Parents Accuse Husband Of Murder

Malayalam model-turned-actress Sahana was discovered dead at her Kozhikode home under unknown circumstances. The actress had celebrated her 22nd birthday earlier in the day, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Sahana's parents claim that her husband, Sajjad, subjected her to domestic violence. As part of the inquiry into the actor's death, police have detained Sajjad for interrogation.

Sahana began her career as an actress in advertising in Kerala and had recently appeared in a Tamil film. Sajjad, her spouse, had previously worked in Qatar but is currently unemployed. In Kozhikode, the couple rented an apartment. Her spouse discovered her body on Thursday night.

Sahana's family believes Sajjad and his parents were responsible for her death. He allegedly used to bother her for money. "My daughter would never die by suicide, she was murdered. She used to cry all the time saying they were torturing her. He used to get drunk and create trouble. His parents and sister were also torturing her, then I suggested that they move to a separate house. Even after that my daughter told me that he was behaving badly with her and wanted money. The 25 sovereigns of gold that we gave had been used. She had wanted to meet us on her birthday,” Sahana’s mother said while speaking to the media on Friday (May 13).

Sajjad has maintained his innocence, claiming that he discovered his wife dead in the bathtub. "I heard Sajjad’s call for help and I rushed to the house. When I entered the house, I saw his wife lying on his lap. When I asked him what happened, he said she was not responding. So I asked him to take her to the hospital. We then called the police and they reached here within five minutes” the couple’s landlord told Matrubhoomi News.

The authorities are investigating the incident and have not ruled out the possibility of foul play. A police officer said that it is still unclear whether this was a suicide case.