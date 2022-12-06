Malaika Arora On Seeing ‘Marriage’ And ‘More Kids’ With Arjun Kapoor: Of Course, You Discuss These Things

Malaika Arora made her web debut with her reality show, ‘Moving in with Malaika’. The show started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Monday, December 5. During the first episode, the actress opened up on her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, and even how her marriage with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan broke down.

The episode, which also featured Malaika’s friends from Bollywood, such as actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia along with choreographer-director Farah Khan, featured Malaika at her candid best. When Farah asked Malaika questions about her personal life, she replied in an ‘unfiltered’ way.

Farah also asked her if she sees ‘more kids’ and getting ‘married again’ in the future. To which, Malaika quipped, “I don’t know what the future holds for me,” adding, “These are things, which of course, you discuss with your partner. Of course you discuss these things.”

Malaika also added that she is a ‘hardcore romantic’ and all she wants is to be able to make herself and her partner happy. “I don’t feel insecure. Just because I have been through a divorce or something, I am not bitter. I have a lot to feel and I think I have a better person in a relationship. Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care,” she said.

‘Moving in with Malaika’ gives her fans an ‘unfiltered’ glimpse inside her life. The series will air Monday-Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz from 1998 to 2017. They have one son, Arhaan. She made her relationship with Arjun official in 2019.