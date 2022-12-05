From ‘Moving In With Malaika’ To ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, All You Need To Watch This December On OTT

With many festive family flicks and a myriad of refreshing movies and shows, this month's big releases include Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F starrer, edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Freddy’, which released on December 2.

Malaika Arora will be making her much-awaited digital debut and giving fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, ‘Moving In With Malaika’ from December 5. Disney+ Hotstar is also bringing the ultimate family entertainer movie, the Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ on December 16.

On the international front, December is also going to be extra special as 30 years after the release of beloved ‘Beauty and The Beast’, Disney+ Hotstar is coming up with a two-hour extravaganza combining the animated film and a live-action special titled ‘Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration’. Other big releases include ‘Weekend Family Christmas Special’ and David O Russell's epic crime fiction ‘Amsterdam’.

Meanwhile, for Korean Drama fans, it’s time to wear your favorite hoodie and a pair of fuzzy socks as a bouquet of new K-dramas is set to premiere on the platform, including ‘Connect’ and ‘Big Bet’. So, once you have done your holiday shopping with the best Black Friday sale, prepare for the ultimate holiday fun with a marathon of binge nights.

Here’s a full list of everything you can watch this December.

INDIAN TITLES

‘Freddy’ (December 2)

Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, ‘Freddy’ will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

‘Moving In With Malaika’ (December 5)

Relationships, Glamour and more. This Bollywood’s iconic diva has seen it all. Capturing hearts with her stellar dance moves and charisma - Malaika Arora makes her much awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Govinda Naam Mera’ (December 16)

The happy-go-lucky Govinda Waghmare finds himself caught between his bullying wife, an unhappy mother and a girlfriend who wants to marry him. It’s all fun and games until he discovers that he may end up losing his inheritance, the ancestral bungalow in which he lives.

DISNEY TITLES

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’ (December 2)

The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” Directed by Swinton Scott (“Futurama”) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” features the voices of Brady Noon (“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”) as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress (“mixed-ish”) as Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley”) as Frank Heffley.

OTHER TITLES

‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ (December 9)

In “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again,” Nick Daley is following in his father’s footsteps as night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all.

‘Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration’ (December 30)

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the animated classic, this animated and live-action blended special showcases the fan-favorite movie, along with new musical performances, sets and costumes inspired by the classic story.

‘Amsterdam’ (December 7)

“Amsterdam,” the latest film from acclaimed writer/director David O. Russell, is a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience. This original crime epic is about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

‘Connect’ (Season 1, Korean) (December 7)

Dongsoo leads a solitary life, spending his time uploading music to the internet. His ordinary life is upended when he is kidnapped by an organ hunter, who takes out one of his eyes. Soon, Dongsoo is sharing the vision of someone who got his eye. Through the connected vision, he learns that the taker is a notorious serial killer, and pursues the murderer to get his eye back.