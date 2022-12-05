‘Brahmāstra: Part One– Shiva’ Becomes Most Watched Film On Disney+ Hotstar In India; Ranbir Kapoor Reacts

The Astraverse had fans riveted to the screen when the blockbuster film in Hindi, 'Brahmāstra: Part One– Shiva' hit the theatres this year. The action-adventure fantasy film then continued to delight the fans when it was released on Disney+ Hotstar. And now, it has become the most watched film on the streaming platform in India to date, on the basis of hours streamed in the first ten days.

Clearly, viewers can’t seem to get enough of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial as they continue to watch the cinematic spectacle in a language of their choice. Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus, the film features an ensemble of highly revered actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was seen in Shiva’s role, reacted to the same and said, “I am overjoyed with the response received for ‘Brahmāstra: Part One’ in theatres, and now on Disney+ Hotstar. This film was a dream project for all of us, and moreover for Ayan Mukerji, who worked on it for a decade. On behalf of the entire Team of 'Brahmāstra', I would like to thank all the fans for supporting the film.”

Mouni Roy as Junoon; Shah Rukh Khan In ‘Brahmastra’ Instagram

Director Ayan Mukerji, mastermind behind the Astraverse, added, “After a successful box office run, I am extremely excited by, and grateful for, the response to Brahmāstra’s digital premier on Disney+ Hotstar. The long journey and the efforts of the whole team on ‘Brahmāstra - Part One: Shiva’ can now be put at ease. I thank all the viewers, our fans and supporters for tuning in and discovering the Astraverse.”

Lastly, Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, "Brahmāstra: Part One– Shiva has been a game changer in more ways than one. Not only has the film won hearts across the globe, it continues to be a fan favourite with many watching it over and over again on Disney + Hotstar. The film has created history and we are elated to have successfully taken this visual spectacle to viewers across the world."

The film was released in theatres on 9 September 2022.