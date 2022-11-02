Ahead Of Digital Release, Mouni Roy Talks About Being Part Of ‘Brahmastra’, Says ‘Will Treasure For A Lifetime’

The audience can yet again witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness as Disney+ Hotstar gears up for the digital premiere of this year’s biggest blockbuster, 'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’. The fans can now have a grand experience of the film at their comfort, and in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus stars some of the finest actors across the Indian film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in the Astraverse.

Sharing how 'Brahmāstra', where Mouni Roy played an antagonist named Junoon, will always be special, the actress said, “Brahmāstra will always be very special. Because of its ambition and then of course, because it gave me the opportunity to work with such an incredible cast and these legends - which has made it an experience I will treasure for a lifetime! It was a privilege to share that screen time with them - and apart from the discipline and passion that they still work with everyday, I learnt many things from each of them.”

The much-loved film is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji and Prime Focus, and is directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.