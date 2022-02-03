Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Makers Of 'Shehzada' Offered Rs 9 Crore To Halt The Release Of 'Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi Version: Reports

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi version of Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 2:19 pm

'Pushpa: The Rise,' starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been a huge hit in the Hindi belt, with the dubbed version grossing more than Rs 100 crore. Following the success of 'Pushpa,' the directors of 'Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo,' another Allu Arjun film, saw a chance to capitalise on the Telugu actor's stardom. According to reports, the creators of 'Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo' intend to distribute the film in theatres, dubbed in Hindi.

'Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo,' which was released in 2020 and starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge, was an immediate success. This announcement caused an uproar in the cast and crew of Kartik Aryan's next film Shehzada.

'Shehzada,' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is an official Hindi version of 'Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo.' According to Aaryan, if the Hindi dubbed version of 'Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo' is released, it would influence the performance of 'Shehzada.'

Recently, It was reported that Aaryan had threatened to leave the film if the Hindi dubbed version of 'Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo' was not prevented from being released in theatres. Fortunately, the tinsel town controversy has been resolved when 'Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo' producer Allu Aravind, Nadiadwala, and renowned distributor Anil Thadani, Raveena Tandon's husband, asked Manish Girish Shah to guarantee that the Hindi dubbed version of the film does not touch theatres.

According to an ETimes source, the trio sat in Shah's office and persuaded him. The presence of Nadiadwala and Thadani, on the other hand, aided. Fortunately, they were able to persuade him, but only after paying him a sum of Rs 9 crore.

'Shehzada' is directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Aravind, T-Series, and Aman Gill. The movie will most likely be released later this year.

