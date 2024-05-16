She also strongly feels that they should be more events like this in more cities of Pakistan so that the more ''you are exposed the more you are aware and educated''. ''Normalise it. And see what happens. People, cities, our culture, our understanding of each other (which lacks), unity (which lacks even more)... It will all flourish!'', she said and added that she met the most amazing people with whom she sat together under the beautiful Quetta sky, had delicious food, shared stories, laughed and made plans for her next visit. ''I come back enriched. I love you Quetta. Thank you for the insane amount of love. There shall and will be a next time.. and on every end we will be better. InshAllah,'' Mahira ended her post.