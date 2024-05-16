Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has a huge fan base all across the world. Her humility and simplicity make her a favourite among her fans. Mahira makes sure to greet them whenever she attends any event. Recently, the actress attended the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta, where someone from the crowd threw an object at her on the stage. Mahira has now strongly reacted to the incident in an Instagram post.
The 'Raees' actress shared the clip from the event and she captioned it, "What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it's ok to throw something on stage, even if it's a flower wrapped up in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent.'' She called it ''unacceptable'' and added, ''There are times I get scared, not just for myself, but for others who may be trapped in a mob like situation (sic)''.
She further wrote, "But hear me out - While we were on our way back someone said ' after this we won't have an event here'. I disagreed completely. That is not the solution. Here was a crowd of 10,000 or more... who were showing their love and excitement - the way they know best. Because I could see them I could see they didn't know how to contain/express their excitement. Whoever the miscreant was, was 1 out of 10,000. Maybe I should have gotten up and left, maybe the crowd could have been screened, maybe I should not have been put on the spot...Lots of could haves and should haves (sic)''.
She also strongly feels that they should be more events like this in more cities of Pakistan so that the more ''you are exposed the more you are aware and educated''. ''Normalise it. And see what happens. People, cities, our culture, our understanding of each other (which lacks), unity (which lacks even more)... It will all flourish!'', she said and added that she met the most amazing people with whom she sat together under the beautiful Quetta sky, had delicious food, shared stories, laughed and made plans for her next visit. ''I come back enriched. I love you Quetta. Thank you for the insane amount of love. There shall and will be a next time.. and on every end we will be better. InshAllah,'' Mahira ended her post.
For the unversed, in the clip that has gone viral, we see when a person threw the object on the stage, Mahira said, "Haww... Ye galat hogaya (this is wrong)." When she was asked to say a dialogue from her film by the host, she replied, "Ab toh dialogue nahi banta na agar cheezein phek rahe hain aap log (I won't say any dialogue because you threw something. Now there is no room for a dialogue)."
On the work front, Mahira Khan will be seen in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original series, 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo', with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.