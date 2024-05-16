Art & Entertainment

'It Is Unacceptable': Mahira Khan REACTS After Person Throws An Object At Her On Stage

Mahira Khan attended the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta, where someone from the crowd threw an object at her on the stage.

Instagram
Mahira Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has a huge fan base all across the world. Her humility and simplicity make her a favourite among her fans. Mahira makes sure to greet them whenever she attends any event. Recently, the actress attended the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta, where someone from the crowd threw an object at her on the stage. Mahira has now strongly reacted to the incident in an Instagram post.

The 'Raees' actress shared the clip from the event and she captioned it, "What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it's ok to throw something on stage, even if it's a flower wrapped up in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent.'' She called it ''unacceptable'' and added, ''There are times I get scared, not just for myself, but for others who may be trapped in a mob like situation (sic)''.

She further wrote, "But hear me out - While we were on our way back someone said ' after this we won't have an event here'. I disagreed completely. That is not the solution. Here was a crowd of 10,000 or more... who were showing their love and excitement - the way they know best. Because I could see them I could see they didn't know how to contain/express their excitement. Whoever the miscreant was, was 1 out of 10,000. Maybe I should have gotten up and left, maybe the crowd could have been screened, maybe I should not have been put on the spot...Lots of could haves and should haves (sic)''.

She also strongly feels that they should be more events like this in more cities of Pakistan so that the more ''you are exposed the more you are aware and educated''. ''Normalise it. And see what happens. People, cities, our culture, our understanding of each other (which lacks), unity (which lacks even more)... It will all flourish!'', she said and added that she met the most amazing people with whom she sat together under the beautiful Quetta sky, had delicious food, shared stories, laughed and made plans for her next visit. ''I come back enriched. I love you Quetta. Thank you for the insane amount of love. There shall and will be a next time.. and on every end we will be better. InshAllah,'' Mahira ended her post.

For the unversed, in the clip that has gone viral, we see when a person threw the object on the stage, Mahira said, "Haww... Ye galat hogaya (this is wrong)." When she was asked to say a dialogue from her film by the host, she replied, "Ab toh dialogue nahi banta na agar cheezein phek rahe hain aap log (I won't say any dialogue because you threw something. Now there is no room for a dialogue)."

On the work front, Mahira Khan will be seen in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original series, 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo', with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. INDIA Bloc Wants To Make 5 PMs In 5 Years: Modi In Pratapgarh
  2. Maharashtra: IT Department Seizes Rs 170 Crore Wealth In 72-Hour Tax Raids At Nanded Finance Firms
  3. Day In Pics: May 16, 2024
  4. POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead: Kerala Women's Commission Registers Case
  5. Unrest In Pakistan Occupied Kashmir And How Indian Ministers Are Stirring The Pot
Entertainment News
  1. 'Madame Web' On Netflix Movie Review: Each Element In The Underwhelming 'Superhero' Film Leads You Into A Web of Disappointment
  2. 'It Is Unacceptable': Mahira Khan REACTS After Person Throws An Object At Her On Stage
  3. ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Teaser Review: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon’s Wedding Mix-Up Promises To Be Hilarious
  4. 'Pushpa 2': Is Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Postponed? Here's What We Know
  5. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Was Arrested Twice From 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' For THESE Illegal Activities
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag Advance To Thailand Open Quarters
  2. NBA Playoffs: Luka Doncic Is 'Not A Robot' - Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd
  3. Chelsea Players Want To Fight For Mauricio Pochettino: Cole Palmer
  4. IPL 2024: PBKS Pacer Nathan Ellis Happy To 'Get Reward' With 5-Wicket Victory Over RR
  5. England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
World News
  1. Fourth-Grade Student Commits Suicide Due To Constant Bullying, Parents Blame School For Not Taking Action After Multiple Complaints
  2. Indonesia Raises Alert For Mount Ibu Volcano To Highest Level Following Series Of Eruptions
  3. ‘Music & Dog Lover, Bookworm’: Meet Singapore’s New PM Lawrence Wong
  4. Georgian President Says A Foreign Influence Bill Passed By Parliament Is Unacceptable
  5. Indian-origin Singaporean Charged With Money Laundering
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup