Thursday, May 12, 2022
Mahesh Babu Would Rather Produce His Father's Biopic, Than Act In It

Telugu stars Mahesh Babu and his father, Krishna, have a huge fan following. Recently, Mahesh Babu talked about if he would portray his father in his biopic.

Mahesh Babu Would Rather Produce His Father's Biopic, Than Act In It
Mahesh Babu With His Father Instagram/ @urstrulymahesh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 12:43 pm

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ released today, May 12 and the actor has been heavily promoting his film through media appearances for the past few days. According to latestly, he was once asked if he would act in his father’s biography. 

Mahesh Babu then explained, "For me, my dad is my God. I will not act in his biopic, I would rather love to produce if the subject can be dealt properly.” Fans of Mahesh Babu’s father (Krishna) love and appreciate the references in his Mahesh Babu’s films. Both the actors have appeared in a couple films before and were adored by the audiences. 

In ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ the fans went crazy after a reference of Krishna’s 'Allure Sitaramaraju' was made. So the audience have a constant expectations that someday Mahesh Babu would star in his father’s biopic, which would show the career of first Telugu superstar. 

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ stars actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. 

