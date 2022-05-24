Director SS Rajamouli has teamed up with Indian actor Mahesh Babu for his next film. The director's recent release ‘RRR’ was a box office smash, and Mahesh Babu's Telugu film’ Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ too, has receieved a positive response. One of the most eagerly anticipated films of the decade is Rajamouli's collaboration with Mahesh Babu. It was originally scheduled to begin in July-August, but was postponed to November-December.

"Mahesh Babu wants his film with Rajamouli to be as special as 'Baahubali' and 'RRR', if not more. They have collectively decided they won’t do a costume drama. As Mahesh Babu is not comfortable with that genre. Also, after two back-to-back period-based projects Rajamouli wants a break from the past." says a source close to the project, according to a report by SpotboyE.

The contemporary adventure thriller would have premiered in the coming months. However, Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli have decided to continue working on the script.

"The film that Rajamouli will make with Mahesh Babu is based on a terrific idea, never attempted before. But Mahesh wants the screenplay to be worked-upon and fine-tuned. Rajamouli is more than happy to oblige” the source added.