It’s only fair to expect Huma’s character to bring out her A-game and be ruthless in her fight for revenge, especially after witnessing her efforts to establish herself in the male-dominated field of politics and facing blame for her husband’s death. Unfortunately, that element is missing. Her commitment, intensity, and anger are not present. In the series which is supposed to have Huma’s character in the lead, takes away the focus from her. Towards the end, her character feels loose-ended. More attention has been given to Sial’s role and his perspective on how and why things are happening. Even the plot twists were not as great or jaw-dropping as one would have anticipated. While that was a bit of a letdown, certain elements do keep you glued. For instance, the dialogues are beautifully penned and are extremely hard-hitting in some places. Additionally, special mention should be given to the writers, Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, Umashankar Singh, and researchers for drawing parallels from real-life happenings and shedding light on local festivities in Bihar.