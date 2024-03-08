In 2021, Sony LIV launched the political drama ‘Maharani,’ starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role. With the positive response the show received and the way the story concluded, it was inevitable for the show to return for another season. The makers released the second season in 2022, which also garnered a fairly decent response. Now, Qureshi as Rani Bharti is back with the third season, available for streaming on Sony LIV. Here’s our take on it.
‘Maharani 3’: Story
The third season of ‘Maharani’ continues the captivating journey of Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi), a fourth-fail housewife turned Chief Minister, as she battles for justice in the complex world of politics in Bihar. The narrative picks up after the events of the previous season, with Rani Bharti in jail, accused of her husband’s murder. Despite it all, she decides to make full use of her three years in jail, taking her 12th examination and refusing to apply for bail. However, when her children are attacked by goons, Rani is forced to come out. Now, with vengeance running through her veins, she’s out to seek revenge and punish those who murdered her husband. Amidst this, she must also defend herself and prove her innocence in the complex web of deceit orchestrated by the cunning Chief Minister Navin Kumar (Amit Sial). The narrative, featuring more crimes, conspiracy, loopholes, betrayals, and power games, revolves around how she gets her revenge or justice.
‘Maharani 3’: Performances
Huma Qureshi portrays Rani Bharti with an emotional yet dominating edge. However, despite the show revolving around her titular character, her role was extremely limited. Unlike the previous season that heavily relied on her shoulders, there wasn’t a dramatic transformation this time. Nevertheless, she played her role with much conviction and stands out as a powerful force. With this show, Qureshi has proven why she’s one of the most versatile actresses we have today.
While the show may have initially been about someone else, the scene-stealer has been Amit Sial as Navin Kumar, who has been nothing short of stellar. He commands attention as an authoritative politician every time he graces the screen. He looks the part so convincingly that he could easily pass off as a real-life minister someday. Throughout the series, his character and actions keep you hooked.
The remaining cast members have effectively portrayed their roles, bringing life to their complex and determined characters with compelling nuance.
‘Maharani 3’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
Under the direction of Saurabh Bhave, the show wonderfully showcases how nasty and dirty politics can be, along with the effects of power struggles. While the political landscape is effectively captured, it may not be enough to compensate for the absence of Huma’s character’s central prominence in the series.
It’s only fair to expect Huma’s character to bring out her A-game and be ruthless in her fight for revenge, especially after witnessing her efforts to establish herself in the male-dominated field of politics and facing blame for her husband’s death. Unfortunately, that element is missing. Her commitment, intensity, and anger are not present. In the series which is supposed to have Huma’s character in the lead, takes away the focus from her. Towards the end, her character feels loose-ended. More attention has been given to Sial’s role and his perspective on how and why things are happening. Even the plot twists were not as great or jaw-dropping as one would have anticipated. While that was a bit of a letdown, certain elements do keep you glued. For instance, the dialogues are beautifully penned and are extremely hard-hitting in some places. Additionally, special mention should be given to the writers, Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, Umashankar Singh, and researchers for drawing parallels from real-life happenings and shedding light on local festivities in Bihar.
The production design has also been authentic, creating a realistic atmosphere throughout the series. Attention has been given to each and every detail, including the look and feel of the city and the fashion. In terms of camerawork, it seamlessly captures the political landscape. These masterful visual compositions have also maintained a grey look, which adds on to the overall grittiness, along with warm hues thrown in-between. Even the musical compositions in almost all episodes have been catchy. However, despite these strengths, I found the pacing to be slow in various places, which led me to skip a few seconds here and there.
‘Maharani 3’: Cast & Crew
Director: Saurabh Bhave
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Vineet Kumar, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sohum Shah
Available On: Sony LIV
Duration: 8 episodes, approx. 40 minutes each
Premiere Date: March 7, 2024
Genre: Drama
‘Maharani 3: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes, but with parental guidance.
Outlook’s Verdict
Overall, the new season brings closure to ‘Queen’ Rani as the narrative revolves around the dirty games of politics. The face-off and the game of revenge between Qureshi and Sial’s characters, with the excellent supporting cast adding fuel to the fire, make for a good political drama. Whether you're a fan of political thrillers or not, ‘Maharani 3’ would still make for a good weekend watch.