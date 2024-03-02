Amit Sial Opens Up About Arc His Nitish Kumar-Inspired Character Takes In 'Maharani 3'

Amit Sial has opened up on his character's arc in the third season of the political drama series 'Maharani', saying it was not about getting the physical attributes right, but drawing out fresh details and new layers of his life right.

Talking about his character, Sial, who plays Navin Kumar (inspired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar), said: "When one is into the third season of any show, it is not so much about preparation for the character but more about where the life of the character leads to now."