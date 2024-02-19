After teasing the audience with a scintillating teaser last month, the much-anticipated trailer of ‘Maharani 3’ is here. Huma Qureshi is back in her role, and she is not holding back. The trailer has got everyone talking on social media.
The 2:30-minute-long trailer opens with a shot of Rani Bharti in jail. In the jail, she is seen managing the kitchen. As the trailer progresses, the audience sees that this time her children are in danger. The kids have been attacked while she is in jail. She makes some calls and asks for bail. As she steps out into the world, she takes over the reins and decides to take matters into her own hands. She decides to battle the issues in her own style.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “The most awaited series ......I have been waiting for.” A second fan said, “Eagerly waiting yaar.” A third fan commented, “My mummy liked this series so much... I am goona show her... She is very excited.”
Advertisement
The trailer of ‘Maharani 3’ packs a lot within the run time. The sharply edited trailer gives you just enough to make you want to watch the series. Huma Qureshi is always a maverick at what she does, and Rani Bharti is just another proof of it. She owns every frame with her unwavering confidence. The trailer will make you want to see what this woman has up her sleeves to avenge the attack on her children. Every scene in the trailer has a brooding and sinister quality which has perfectly set the tone for the series.
Advertisement
Starring Huma Qureshi and Amit Sial, ‘Maharani 3’ has been directed by Saurabh Bhave. It is set to stream on Sony LIV from March 7 onwards.