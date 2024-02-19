The trailer of ‘Maharani 3’ packs a lot within the run time. The sharply edited trailer gives you just enough to make you want to watch the series. Huma Qureshi is always a maverick at what she does, and Rani Bharti is just another proof of it. She owns every frame with her unwavering confidence. The trailer will make you want to see what this woman has up her sleeves to avenge the attack on her children. Every scene in the trailer has a brooding and sinister quality which has perfectly set the tone for the series.