Huma Qureshi On ‘Maharani 2’: Dr Sagar Has Done A Fantastic Job And Elevated The Performances With His Haunting Music

The lyrics are the only significant component that keeps us listening to the tune. They are crucial in the composition of a complete song. Dr Sagar is one such excellent lyricist who has left us with a treasure trove of wonderful lyrical songs. And after the enormous success of ‘Maharani Season 1’, which received an overwhelming response from the viewers, the much-awaited Season 2, which was released a few days back, is also getting a lot of praise.

‘Maharani 2’ is one of those series that has left the audience in awe with its stellar performances, direction, and music, which gives listeners goosebumps. Dr Sagar has immensely poured his heart out and given the best lyrics to the audience, for which he has been receiving immense appreciation and love.

Huma Qureshi, who has marked a place for herself in the hearts of the audience with her performance, appreciated Dr Sagar for his work on the project. The ‘Maharani’ actress says, "All 7 songs of ‘Maharani 2’ are an integral part of the narrative, be it Nirmohiya, the Holi Song or the Election Song. Dr Sagar has done a fantastic job and really elevated the performances in the show with his haunting music."

Dr Sagar has always received wide acclaim for his music and has made a place for himself in this tinsel town. For the unversed, Dr Sagar has written some of the most soothing songs for movies like ‘Bollywood Diaries’, ‘Anaarkali Of Aarah’, ‘Main Aur Charles, ‘Setters’, and many others. He has also worked with famous personalities like Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, Subhash Kapoor, Neeraj Pandey, Ilaiyaraaja, Salim- Sulaiman, Anurag Saikia, Vipin Patwa, Rohit Sharma, Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Kailash Kher, Atif Aslam, Javed Ali, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, and many others.

Getting back to the show, ‘Maharani 2’ is directed by Ravindra Gautam, written by Umashankar Singh and Nandan Singh, and created by Subhash Kapoor. The web series was released on Sony Liv recently.