'Maharaj': Here's When And Where You Can Watch Junaid Khan's Debut Film, Check Out New Poster

Aamir Khan’s elder son Junaid Khan is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with Siddharth P Malhotra’s period drama titled ‘Maharaj,’ which is being backed by Aditya Chopra’s YRF Entertainment.
After many speculations surrounding its release, on Wednesday morning, Netflix India announced the official synopsis of the film, alongside a poster and an official release date.
The poster features Khan, sporting long, curly hair, a moustache, a white shirt, and a brown waistcoat standing alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, who intriguingly resembles a Hindu priest, donning a ponytail and a long tilak on his forehead. “The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix!” reads the caption.
According to the streaming giant, the official description reads, “The year is 1862, a time when there were only three universities in India, Rabindranath Tagore is a year old and the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 continues to fan the flames of independence. Against all odds, one man takes a courageous stand in a landmark legal battle, a true story that’s now come to light in Maharaj — more than 160 years later.”
“Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, was a pioneering advocate for women’s rights and social reform. A student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protégé of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, he wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of reform in society. It all came to a head in the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure, the case garnered widespread attention and scrutiny, setting the stage for what many consider to be one of the most significant legal battles of all time,” the synopsis further reads.
Khan will star alongside Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat. ‘Maharaj,’ the collaborative project made by Yash Raj Films and Netflix, is set to release on Friday, June 14.