Madras HC Bans Release Of Pirated Version Of Vijay's ‘Leo’

Home Art & Entertainment

Madras HC Bans Release Of Pirated Version Of Vijay's ‘Leo’

The Madras High Court on Wednesday banned the illegal release of superstar Vijay's 'Leo' movie in pirated version through online.

Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay IANS

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 12:42 pm

The Madras High Court on Wednesday banned the illegal release of superstar Vijay'sLeo’ movie in pirated version through online.

Seven Screen Studio, the producers of the movie, has moved the Madras High Court seeking the prevention of screening of the pirated version of the movie and requested the court to restrain the Internet service providers to take action against such release.

Justice Abdul Quddhose of the Madras High Court directed to ban the pirated version of the movie and also directed the Internet service providers to ensure that the pirated version was not screened through their sites.

Advocate Vijay Subramanian, who appeared for Seven Screen studio, had earlier mentioned in the court that the movie was heavily budgeted and if a pirated version was released then it would lead to a huge loss to the producers of the movie.

He also said that there were around 1,200 websites and if the pirated version was released, the film was set to release across the globe and that the illegal release would lead to the movie getting a much smaller audience.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Madras High Court Vijay Thalapathy Vijay Leo Superstar Pirated Movies Ban Piracy Telegu Superstar Indian Cinema

