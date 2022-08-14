Madonna Sebastian To Appear Opposite Tovino Thomas In 'Identity'

Well-known actress Madonna Sebastian, who has delivered several critically acclaimed hits in Tamil and Malayalam, is to next act in a Malayalam film titled 'Identity' that will feature actor Tovino Thomas in the lead along with her.



Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Madonna Sebastian on Sunday said: "Announcing my upcoming in Malayalam titled 'Identity'. Written and directed by Akhil Paul - Anas Khan [the makers of 'Forensic']..."



The film, which is to be Produced by Ragam Movies, Raju Malliath in association with Century Kochumon, is to go on floors in 2023.



The actress also gave away the fact that the film would be a "high-voltage action thriller!"



The fact that Tovino Thomas is teaming up with the makers of 'Forensic' for a second time has thrilled fans and has triggered expectations from the upcoming project.



'Forensic', which was directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, featured Tovino Thomas in the lead and had gone on to become a big superhit at the box office.



The film was so good that it is being remade in Hindi. It has already been dubbed and released in Telugu on the OTT platform Aha. Now, the core unit of 'Forensic' has again come together for 'Identity'.

