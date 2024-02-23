Madhubala's Mesmerizing Performances Masked Lifetime Of Pain And Suffering

She starred in another seven or eight films - most of them now lost - in 1947 and 1948, before hitting the big time with "Mahal" (1949), where her out-of-world signature song "Aayega aanewala" also introduced India to the voice of Lata Mangeshkar.

In 1950, she appeared in films with all the top heroes - opposite Ashok Kumar in "Nishana", Dev Anand in "Nirala" and "Madhubala", Motilal in "Hanste Aansoo" (the first film to get an 'A' certificate), Ajit, who was till then still appearing in hero roles, in "Beqasoor", and Rehman in "Pardes".

"Tarana" (1951), which is still remembered for the soulful duet "Seene mein sulagte hai arman", was Madhubala's first opposite Dilip Kumar, and saw kindling of their romance, which lasted till the "Naya Daur" controversy in 1956, where she was sued for walking out of the picture and he testified against her.