Maanvi Gagroo On ‘Tripling 3’ And ‘Four More Shots Please 3’ Clashing On Same Date

Maanvi Gagroo has been one of the most popular names when it comes to OTT shows. She has been growing bigger and bigger in popularity with every passing season of any of her shows. Two of her most popular shows are ‘Four More Shots Please’ and ‘Tripling’ and somehow, the third season of both of them are set to clash as they’re releasing on the same day.

Talking of the excitement, Gagroo says, “Obviously, I am very excited for ‘Four More Shots Please’ Season 3 and ‘Tripling’ Season 3 coming out on the same day. I believe it is completely unheard of for an actor to have 2 major releases lined up for the same day (on OTT). Had it been in Bollywood, like a film release, then I am sure one of the producers would have deferred their own film or the other’s film. But, I guess, it is only possible on OTT. When I first heard that both are releasing on the same day, my first reaction was like, ‘Oh my god, how are we going to manage the promotions?’ Because both the promotions will be very hectic and they will be running parallelly and I’ll be torn between both promotional events. Thankfully, we have managed it well and my management team has done a splendid job. They have been going nuts and it's been so chaotic for them. But they are doing a really good job. Every time I would begin to complain, I would just remind myself and a lot of my friends also told me that this is something you should be really grateful for because these are amazing problems to have and that’s how I am looking at it now.”

“Every time I feel tired or about to start complaining I just remind myself to be grateful and remind myself that it is such a blessed opportunity and it doesn’t happen to too many actors. I am probably the first actor it is happening to so I should really soak it in. And I don’t even know if it will ever happen to me again. So, I am just soaking it in and having a good time, hoping that both the shows do extremely well. They are both extremely awaited shows, extremely awaited seasons. Like for the last 2-2 ½ years all we have been getting messages and DMs about how much they want to see the next season. Everyone would keep asking us, ‘When is ‘Four More Shots Please’ season 3 releasing?’, ‘When is ‘Tripling’ season 3 releasing?’. So, now they have an answer for that, it is October 21st, 2022, ‘Four More Shots Please’ Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video and ‘Tripling’ season 3 on Zee5,” adds Gagroo.

She goes on to also add, “I hope that the audiences love it. Both shows are very close to my heart. Coming out of the pandemic, like ‘Four More Shots Please’ season 3 we have been shooting since 2021 and we had to keep taking breaks because of the pandemic and lockdowns, other covid restrictions, and travel restrictions, but we finally managed to complete it and it is releasing soon. ‘Tripling’ also, we shot in a go and we had to shoot it in one schedule because again because of covid restrictions we couldn’t travel back and forth. So, that is also an extremely special experience.”

“I hope that audiences love it and they get to see me in two very different avatars, so to say, two very different roles. The shows are so different, the universes that they portray are so different, and the characters are so different, so Siddhi is extremely different from Chanchal and vice-versa. I am glad that the audience will get to see that range for the lack of a better one from me. I hope they like both the characters just as much as they liked them in the past two seasons,” concludes Gagroo.