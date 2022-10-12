Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Maanvi Gagroo: I Tend To Keep A Lot Of Things Inside Myself And I Also Try To Fix Things In Every Person’s Life

Maanvi Gagroo speaks up about the similarities between her character Chanchal in ‘Tripling’ and her real-life self. She also opens up about what would be unique this season of ‘Tripling’.

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 5:31 pm

Maanvi Gagroo will be seen soon in ‘Tripling 3’. She has been playing the character of Chanchal in the previous two seasons and audiences have been wanting to see what next is going to happen in the life of Chanchal. The new season’s trailer has been received really well by the masses, and people are expecting something which they’ve not seen before coming from Maanvi Gagroo.

Talking to Prateek Sur, she speaks up about how ‘Tripling’ has been loved by billions of people from all over the world and why this new season is so unique. Excerpts:

With so much content out on streaming platforms, how will ‘Tripling S3’ stand out and why should the viewers watch the show?

The reason why people must watch ‘Tripling 3’ is because it is a family show. I mean it sounds cliché, but it has humour, drama, and all the usual ingredients. However, the show shall stand out for various reasons. One, it already has a certain fanbase and so people are waiting for the show to come out and the anticipation is already there. While on the OTT platform, the choices of shows are plenty but there are very limited family shows. The show is a feel-good show at best. Whenever you finish the season, we assure you that it will leave you with a smile which is the biggest USP of ‘Tripling’. This is one of the reasons why the show is made and after a point the show which is not good will not survive.

According to you, is there any similarity between your character – Chanchal and Maanvi?

There are certain similarities between Chanchal and me, especially when it comes to her family and her personal emotions. A myriad of emotions gets bottled up inside her which she usually takes out on her husband Pranav, that is played by Kunal Roy Kapur. Not that I take out my emotions on anyone, but I tend to keep a lot of things inside myself. She is also trying to be the person who tries to fix things. Whether the things belong to Chitvan’s life, her parents’ life which is probably why she is always upset because she expects the same from everyone else also. I am also the kind of person who tries to fix things in every person’s life.

Besides ‘Tripling 3’, Maanvi Gagroo will also be seen in ‘Four More Shots Please 3’. Both the shows will be releasing on OTT on the same Diwali week creating a unique clash for the actress.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Actress Bollywood Four More Shots Please Four More Shots Please Season 3 Tripling 3 Tripling 2 Tripling Tripling Season 3 Maanvi Gagroo Mumbai Bombay India
