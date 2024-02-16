When it was announced that Ravi Kishan would be starring in a courtroom comedy on Netflix, fans were excited. Comedy is something that is right up Kishan’s alley and fans had put in a lot of hope. Recently, the trailer of this courtroom comedy was released. Titled, ‘Maamla Legal Hai’, the trailer has got fans excited.
The 2:23 minute-long trailer of ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ takes the audience into the district court of Patparganj. This court is unlike any other court that the audience has seen. As the trailer progresses, the quirky characters are introduced to the audience who come with their own set of quirks. A student who has studied law at Harvard comes to Patparganj and she is in for a shock. The trailer gives you a peek into the eccentric cases that are brought to the court.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ here.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Ufff this is what I call Netflix version of Jolly LLB but with more comedy and less dramedy and of course with Ravi Kishan in the lead, can’t wait for this series to come out.” A second fan said, “OTT has literally given space to every genre of cinema. This is my favourite timeline in Indian cinema history.” A third fan commented, “Ravi kishan is super hilarious.”
The trailer of ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ packs a lot of funny jokes that land at the correct time. When you look at the jokes on paper, it looks cringe. But thanks to the cast who have an impeccable sense of timing, the jokes make you laugh no matter how lame it sounds. Apart from the jokes, the cast is a powerhouse of talent and that is evident from their strong performances. All the characters have a strong screen presence and that makes it a visual treat to watch every actor on screen in their limelight.
‘Maamla Legal Hai’ stars Ravi Kishan, Yashpal Sharma, Naila Grewal, Anant Joshi, and Nidhi Bisht in pivotal roles. It is set to stream on Netflix from March 1 onwards.