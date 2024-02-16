The trailer of ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ packs a lot of funny jokes that land at the correct time. When you look at the jokes on paper, it looks cringe. But thanks to the cast who have an impeccable sense of timing, the jokes make you laugh no matter how lame it sounds. Apart from the jokes, the cast is a powerhouse of talent and that is evident from their strong performances. All the characters have a strong screen presence and that makes it a visual treat to watch every actor on screen in their limelight.