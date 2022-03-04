Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Maamannan: Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh Unite For Mari Selvaraj’s Upcoming Film

The production house announced the film and commencement of shooting in a social media post shared on its official Twitter handle. 

Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 10:53 pm

The makers announced on Friday that actors Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh would star in Mari Selvaraj's forthcoming film 'Maamannan,' directed by 'Karnan' fame director Mari Selvaraj.

The Tamil-language movie will also star popular comedian-actor Vadivelu and producer-turned-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also backing the project via his Red Giant Movies banner.

"Lights, Camera & Action! The shooting for #Maamannan begins today @mari_selvaraj @RedGiantMovies_ @Udhaystalin @KeerthyOfficial @arrahman #FahadhFaasil #Vadivelu @thenieswar @editorselva @kabilanchelliah @kalaignartv_off @SonyMusicSouth," the tweet read.

Suresh said she is grateful to be sharing screen space with talented artists.

"I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary @mari_selvaraj sir, Namma @Udhaystalin sir, Nammude #FahadhFaasil, the one & only #VaigaiPuyal #Vadivelu sir, blessed to be working with the legendary @arrahman sir once again #Maamannan,” she wrote on the microblogging site.

Oscar-winner AR Rahman -- who will score the music -- too shared his excitement on being part of the film.

"Glad to be part of #Maamannan!" he posted.

 Plot details of "Maamannan" are currently under wraps.

[With Inputs From PTI]

