Maamannan: Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh Unite For Mari Selvaraj’s Upcoming Film

The makers announced on Friday that actors Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh would star in Mari Selvaraj's forthcoming film 'Maamannan,' directed by 'Karnan' fame director Mari Selvaraj.
The Tamil-language movie will also star popular comedian-actor Vadivelu and producer-turned-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also backing the project via his Red Giant Movies banner.
The production house announced the film and commencement of shooting in a social media post shared on its official Twitter handle.
"Lights, Camera & Action! The shooting for #Maamannan begins today @mari_selvaraj @RedGiantMovies_ @Udhaystalin @KeerthyOfficial @arrahman #FahadhFaasil #Vadivelu @thenieswar @editorselva @kabilanchelliah @kalaignartv_off @SonyMusicSouth," the tweet read.
எனது மூன்றாவது படைப்பு 🖤🖤🖤 நன்றியும் அன்பும் @arrahman Udhaystalin sir @RedGiantMovies_@KeerthyOfficial@thenieswar@editorselva@kabilanchelliah#Vadivelu#FahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/5tmaNBMPGf— Mari Selvaraj (@mari_selvaraj) March 4, 2022
Suresh said she is grateful to be sharing screen space with talented artists.
"I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary @mari_selvaraj sir, Namma @Udhaystalin sir, Nammude #FahadhFaasil, the one & only #VaigaiPuyal #Vadivelu sir, blessed to be working with the legendary @arrahman sir once again #Maamannan,” she wrote on the microblogging site.
Oscar-winner AR Rahman -- who will score the music -- too shared his excitement on being part of the film.
"Glad to be part of #Maamannan!" he posted.
Plot details of "Maamannan" are currently under wraps.
[With Inputs From PTI]