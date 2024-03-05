Art & Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan 'Excited To Work With' Jamie Lee Curtis On 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

Actress Lindsay Lohan shared she is excited to once again work with the Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis in the sequel of their popular 2003 film 'Freaky Friday'.

I
IANS
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
Instagram
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Lindsay Lohan shared she is excited to once again work with the Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis in the sequel of their popular 2003 film 'Freaky Friday'.

Lindsay said the upcoming film is “in the process,” but did not say when the shooting would commence or if there even is a completed script, reports people.com.

The 37-year-old actress said that she was “just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it. Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this.”

Lindsay said on 'Andy Cohen Live' that a 'Freaky Friday' sequel is still happening and added that she and the 65-year-old star are “both excited”.

Tags

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement