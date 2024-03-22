Lee Sun-kyun Death Case: Senior Cop Arrested Under Suspicion Of Leaking 'Parasite' Actor's Drug Case Information

There has been a shocking development in the ongoing investigation into the death of ‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun. A senior officer from the Incheon Metropolitan Police has allegedly been arrested on suspicion of leaking information regarding the late star’s case. As per various reports, the officer was apprehended on March 21 by the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Investigation Unit of the Southern Gyeonggi Police.
The officer, identified as ‘A,’ was accused of leaking information from the investigation, including details regading the late actor’s suspected drug use. It has been confirmed that the officer in custody was not part of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Unit handling the case that gained attention in October 2023. With ‘A’ now detained, reports have suggested that authorities have conducted one more search at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency.
This comes after the department requested the Southern Gyeonggi Police in January to investigate the alleged leaking of information about the actor’s investigation before his unexpected death, which was ruled as an apparent suicide. An external agency was brought in so that there is a transparent investigation process.
Now, ‘A’ will be transferred to the Southern Gyeonggi Police Agency to be questioned further. As this investigation is moving forward, all eyes are on the developments made, and citizens are sitting on the edge of their seats, trying to restore their belief in the law enforcement.
For those not aware, on October 19, 2023, Lee Sun-kyun as ‘top celebrity L’ faced drug allegations, which sparked concerns about premature identity disclosure. Two months later, tragically, he was found dead in a vehicle on December 27, 2023, following three rounds of police questioning.
In January, many directors, actors and technicians demanded a thorough investigation into Lee Sun-kyun’s death. During a much talked-about televised press conference, they expressed concerns about law enforcement’s actions, which revolved around the repeated summoning of Lee in front of cameras and the potential leaking of investigation details to the media. They also strongly advocated for a new law to safeguard the rights of public figures during investigations.