Lara Dutta Shares De-Glam Look, Urges Netizens To 'Keep It Real'

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta, who was last seen in OTT series 'Hiccups And Hookups' is giving her fans a reality check about how real life is different from what appears on social media.

Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 7:06 pm

The actress took to her Instagram to share a few pictures where she goes from all "wiped out" to all "decked up". The first picture shows her in a de-glam look while the next picture has her sitting in the make-up room posing in front of a mirror.
 

She wrote in the caption: "Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 p.m. tonight, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!! The next image is me two hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity."

"What's the point??? Just that it's important to know that none of us wake up looking like the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us (sic)."

"It takes a small village to get us there!! In my case, hairdresser extraordinaire @clarabellesaldanha, my trusty makeup pouch and a favourite, jewelled tone colour. No matter how your days been, it's important to get dressed and show up for yourself."

Fans were left impressed with her honest take on life on social media. One fan commented: "Love your authenticity" while another one thanked her: "Thank you for keeping real," and making a similar compliment, another one commented: "Fabulous in both. Thanks for inspiring women to be themselves. With or without makeup."

