It has been a few months since the much-criticized Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial ‘Animal’ hit the screens. Though the movie has left the theatres and even made its way to OTT, conversations around it haven’t slowed down, and these are talks mostly about the depiction of women, and male characters.
Many celebrities have called out the film for such reasons and actor Kunal Kemmu is the latest one to share his thoughts about the portrayal of ‘alpha male’ heroes. During a conversation with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, the actor said that if men showcase such alpha traits, they will get beaten up or will end up behind bars.
The ‘Go Goa Gone’ actor said (translated), “There is absolutely no point in labeling this as right or wrong because at the end, you are talking about a human tendency and trait. You are intelligent enough; you can give it a try. Do you really want a person like that? When you get slapped for three days, on the fourth day, you yourself will say that you will call the police. He will understand, and you will too.”
The actor also shed light on his emotions while watching the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. While he admitted that he felt energized watching the film, on the other hand, he knew it’s purely entertainment, and shouldn’t be consumed as anything more. He stated, “This heroism is good. When I was watching ‘Animal,’ I felt like I like beating someone up before the interval hit. But, that’s what happens when you watch movies; it makes you feel a certain way. But that doesn’t mean you need to behave like a selective alpha male. If you do so, then try it; you will either be jailed or get beaten up by a bigger alpha.”
As for ‘Animal,’ the film has grossed more than $900 crores at box office collections. Other than Kapoor, it stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.