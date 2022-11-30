Kriti Sanon On Dating Rumours With Prabhas: It's Neither Pyaar, Nor PR

'Bhediya' actor Varun Dhawan recently hinted at Kriti Sanon's ongoing romance with actor Prabhas on a dance reality show. Soon after that, marriage rumours of the two started surfacing on social media. However, Kriti Sanon has now issued a statement through a social media post to clarify all the reports. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Kriti Sanon wrote, “It's neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji).”

Kriti Sanon also added, “Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji)." She also added a 'fake news' sticker.

It all started when filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a judge on the dance reality show' Jhalak Dikhla Jaa', asked Varun Dhawan to give a few names of eligible single women from the Hindi film industry. However, Kriti Sanon's name was not there in the list he gave. Karan Johar then asked Varun Dhawan why Kriti Sanon's name was not on the list.

To this Varun Dhawan responded by saying, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika).”

Prabhas is working with Deepika Padukone on Project K, a bilingual film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will be seen together in 'Adipurush', produced by T Series and Retrophiles and directed by Om Raut. It will hit the theatres on June 16, 2023. The film is based on the epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie. Kriti Sanon will be seen as Janaki and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.