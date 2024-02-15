Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart became a household name after she starred in the ‘Twilight’ franchise alongside Robert Pattinson. The franchise broke records and became a global phenomenon. However, in a latest interview, Stewart revealed that the studio wanted Bella to be cheerful which was not in line with how the actress had interpreted her character from the book.
Speaking to Rolling Stones, Kristen Stewart revealed that the studio wanted to make Bella Swan more cheerful and upbeat. However, she had interpreted the character differently after she read the book. She said, “The studio was trying to make a movie for kids. They didn’t want what actually was the book. When are Bella and Edward smiling, ever?”
The actor also opened up about how she can see the queer undertones in the film. Stewart continued, “I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It’s such a gay movie. I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob [Pattinson] and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK. I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”
The ‘Twilight’ franchise made Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson a global name. However, the actors revealed that they have mixed feelings about this sudden catapult to fame. Kristen Stewart will be next seen in ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ – a crime thriller that has been produced by A24. The film was directed by Rose Glass and it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The actress is seen playing the role of a gym manager.