Kiran Rao Reveals She Had ‘Lot Of Miscarriages’ Before Azad: I Had Tried Very Hard To Have A Child

Kiran and Aamir, who were married from 2005 to 2021, earlier confirmed having Azad through IVF surrogacy. At an event in 2016, Aamir had opened up about the process, and told news agency PTI, “Kiran and I both wanted a child and when Azad was born, both of us were very happy and we both wanted to be honest with people about it. We haven’t done anything wrong, have nothing to hide and people should know about it. So, we also honestly told the media that we have had a child through IVF surrogacy and we are very happy that we did it, it has brought a lot of happiness in our lives.”