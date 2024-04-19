Kiran Rao Reveals She Had ‘Lot Of Miscarriages’ Before Azad: I Had Tried Very Hard To Have A Child

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who was earlier married to actor Aamir Khan, recently shared that before the birth of their son Azad, she had a “lot of miscarriages.” While talking about motherhood, the filmmaker said that she had health issues at the time when she “tried very hard to have a child.”
Kiran told Zoom Entertainment, “The year that Dhobi Ghat was made was the year that Azad was born. And I had tried very hard to have a child. For five years, I had had a lot of miscarriages, a lot of personal, physical health issues. I was just finding it very hard to have a child. I was really keen to have a child, so when Azad was born it was… I didn’t have to make a decision. Obviously, all I wanted to do was raise my baby.”
Kiran decided to step away from film direction after Azad’s birth, and did not make a film for over 10 years. However, she has no regrets about it, and said, “I enjoyed having Azad so much. Those were some of the best years of my life. I’ll never regret not having made a film in 10 years. I have no regrets because I enjoyed it thoroughly.”
When questioned if Azad wants to become an actor, Kiran quipped, “No, not at this point. He doesn’t want anything to do with films. He is not interested in films.” She asserted that Azad is very interested in “art and music and animation.”
Kiran and Aamir, who were married from 2005 to 2021, earlier confirmed having Azad through IVF surrogacy. At an event in 2016, Aamir had opened up about the process, and told news agency PTI, “Kiran and I both wanted a child and when Azad was born, both of us were very happy and we both wanted to be honest with people about it. We haven’t done anything wrong, have nothing to hide and people should know about it. So, we also honestly told the media that we have had a child through IVF surrogacy and we are very happy that we did it, it has brought a lot of happiness in our lives.”
As her comeback to films, Kiran directed 'Laapataa Ladies' recently. Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' was made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film was released on March 1, 2024.