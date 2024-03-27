Kim Seon-ho Makes A Comeback To Variety Shows After Three Years With 'Mukbo Bros 2'

Kim Seon-ho is making his comeback to reality-variety shows after a hiatus of three years with the program ‘Mukbo Bros 2,’ and has appeared as a special guest. The first season of the series premiered in 2023, and on February 27, the official Instagram account of the variety show announced that the second season will be coming soon, leaving fans excited.
In the show’s episode, which aired on March 25, Kim Seon-ho joined comedians Kim Jun-hyun and Moon Se-yoon as they embarked on a journey to Thailand.
Notably, the actor has gained immense affection for his portrayal in the acclaimed K-Drama, ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,’ which has garnered him significant popularity internationally as well. Furthermore, his camaraderie with Moon Se-yoon captured fans’ attention, as their close friendship blossomed on ‘2 Days & 1 Night.’ So, naturally, during his recent trip to Thailand, fans rushed to greet the celebrity at the airport itself. In fact, many were glad to see him travel around in a foreign country in a comfortable environment.
Moreover, in the episode, the actor accompanied Kim Jun-hyun to dine at a local Thai Northern cuisine restaurant, where they savoured distinctive dishes like red ant egg omelets and more. The trio also seized the opportunity to indulge in a substantial deep-fried whole loach dish. Interestingly, the trio was constantly cracking jokes and mimicking others. Throughout the show, the three men will go around Thailand to experience various cuisines and cultures.
As for the actor being on variety shows, he joined the cast of the popular variety show ‘2 Days 1 Night’ Season 4 in 2019, but later departed in 2021. The show, which has been on air since 2007, follows its members as they embark on trips across South Korea, spending two days and one night exploring different destinations and undertaking various missions.
On the acting front, Kim Seon-ho has an exciting line-up ahead. He will be seen in ‘The Tyrant,’ ‘In The Net,’ ‘Can This Love Be Translated?’ and he will also have a special appearance in ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines.’