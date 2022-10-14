Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Shares 'Intimate' Details Of Sex Life With Pete Davidson

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian got into the intimate details of her sex life with her grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 12:25 pm

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian got into the intimate details of her sex life with her grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'. 

Although they split over the summer, Kardashian is still dating Pete Davidson in the newest season of her Hulu show, and the reality star did not hold back on sharing sex details with her extended family, reports 'Fox News'.

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace'," she shared with her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian and her grandmother.

"And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you," Kardashian shared with Campbell.

After realising she had just shared very private details to her family and the cameras, Kim said: "I know that's really creepy."

Campbell, 88, asked, "Not in the lobby?"

Kim clarified that she and Davidson did not get down to business in the lobby before saying, "But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?"

Campbell said: "I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once."

Related stories

Kim Kardashian Wants Florence Pugh To Be Her New Best Friend

Pete Davidson Is 'Having The Time Of His Life' Following Kim Kardashian Split

This Is Why Pete Davidson Reportedly Dumped Kim Kardashian

In the same episode, Kardashian had Davidson on the phone for her family to speak with as he was relaying his excitement for travelling to space.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Kim Pete Split The Kardashians Kim Sex Life Mary Campbell Kris Kenner TV Star Kim Kardashian Hollywood Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face