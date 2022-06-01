In April earlier this year, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep got in a Twitter spat regarding Hindi being a national language. The spat was fuelled after Sudeep stated in an event that, "Hindi is no more a national language.”

On this, Devgn hit back at him and asked the actor why south industries are dubbing their films in Hindi. Now in a new interview, Sudeep talked about the controversy and said that it wasn’t about ‘ego’.

Hindi, for the matter of fact, is not and never has been the national language of India. Interestingly, there is no national language as such of India but Hindi and English are stated under the official languages that are used by the Union government.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Sudeep said, “Ajay sir and me are two individuals who have seen the industry. He’s seen more than me. We are grown-ups, we understand what is what. We were talking about black and white, and we didn’t want to settle with the grey. A lot of people took the topic, but nobody tagged us. They just wanted the topic, and they took it politically all over the place. And that is a zone where we both don’t belong.”

He further said, “He had a question to me, and I respected that, and I wanted to answer. Though that came in Hindi… I understood Hindi, but I responded in English so that everybody understands what I was trying to say. Of course, Ajay sir got a different interpretation of the whole thing, but that’s fair enough. But I also had to make a point, the point being that… It wasn’t about ego. If I wanted to provoke or be arrogant, I would’ve been arrogant from the first tweet. I didn’t have to wait for my third one. But what would have happened if I had sent the text in Kannada? This is a very honest point, which I think even he respected.”

Sudeep will be seen in two movies releasing this year, titled ‘Vikrant Rona’ and ‘Kabza’.