'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start

'Khel Khel Mein' had an overall 40.26% Hindi occupancy on Thursday. Evening shows had the highest occupancy of 53.95%, afternoon shows had an attendance of 47.90%, night shows witnessed 43.03% and morning shows had an occupancy of 16.14%. In Mumbai, the comedy drama was screened in 352 shows, and the occupancy was 45.25%, while in Delhi and NCR, which had 421 shows, the occupancy rate was 50.5%.