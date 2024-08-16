Art & Entertainment

'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start

'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Vaani Kapoor, among others, hit the screens on Independence Day, August 15.

Khel Khel Mein day 1 box office collection
'Khel Khel Mein' box office collection Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Khel Khel Mein' starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Vaani Kapoor, among others, hit the screens on Independence Day, August 15. The film clashed with Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' and John Abraham-Sharvari starrer 'Vedaa'. Among all three, 'Khel Khel Mein' had the lowest opening on Day 1 at the box office. As per a report in Sacnilk, 'Khel Khel Mein' earned Rs 5.05 crore net in India and the worldwide collection is Rs 7.55 crore.

'Khel Khel Mein' had an overall 40.26% Hindi occupancy on Thursday. Evening shows had the highest occupancy of 53.95%, afternoon shows had an attendance of 47.90%, night shows witnessed 43.03% and morning shows had an occupancy of 16.14%. In Mumbai, the comedy drama was screened in 352 shows, and the occupancy was 45.25%, while in Delhi and NCR, which had 421 shows, the occupancy rate was 50.5%.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in 'Stree 2' - YouTube
'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Compared to Akshay Kumar's recent releases, 'Khel Khel Mein' did well on Day 1. 'Sarfira' debuted with Rs 2.4 crore, 'Mission Raniganj' opened at Rs 2.8 crore, 'Selfiee' earned Rs 2.5 crore, and 'BellBottom' collected Rs 2.7 crore.

'Khel Khel Mein' has been backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai. The film also stars Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal in key roles.

It is facing a tough competition with 'Vedaa' and especially 'Stree 2' as both films are performing better than the Akshay starrer.

'Vedaa' collected Rs 6.52 crore net in India on Day 1, according to the same portal. While, 'Stree 2', earned Rs 8.35 crore during special opening premieres on Wednesday, followed by a huge opening of 45.75 crore on the official release day. The total collection of the horror comedy stands at Rs 54.1 crore.

