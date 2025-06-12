Khaby Lame, World's Biggest TikTok Star Leaves US After Being Detained By ICE

Why Khaby left the US?

As per a report in Associated Press, Khaby was held at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, June 6, according to a spokesperson for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He was not issued a deportation order, but Lame voluntarily left the country. For the unversed, it is an option which allows individuals to leave without a formal deportation based on their immigration records. He reportedly arrived in the US on April 30.