Popular actor Kelly Brook, who shot to fame with her role in ‘Hotel Babylon’, has heartbreaking news to share with her fans. After acting in films and television for over 20 years, she has now decided to step away from the limelight. In a recent interview, she announced that she has quit acting.
Kelly Brook was recently seen on ‘The Daily Star.’ Talking on the show, the former model revealed that she has decided to quit acting. She also revealed why she has decided to step away from the cameras. She also judged her acting skills and called herself a “terrible actress.” She said, “I’m going to leave the acting thing. I don’t like being away from home for too long. I like sleeping in my own bed and I’ve got my dog to look after. I was a terrible actress. I find it quite exhausting.”
Brook continued, “I’m such a big personality so I always find it quite a struggle to be somebody else. They’d tell me I was married to someone and after two weeks in my mind I believed I was married to them. It was a terrible situation.”
She also talked about how she could not imagine leaving her husband behind to romance another actor on screen. She added, “I can’t imagine turning around to Jeremy and saying, ‘I’m off for six weeks and I’m going to pretend to be the lover of Ryan Reynolds, is that OK?’ I don’t think that would bode well. I don’t think my husband would be down with that. It was definitely a good time of my life. But you have to give up a lot of your life, I can’t just run off and be an actress anymore.”
Kelly Brook was last seen in ‘The Masked Dancer.’