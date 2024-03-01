'Bachna Ae Haseeno', directed by Siddharth Anand, released in 2008. It was a multi-starrer movie. It starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Minissha Lamba. Did you know Katrina Kaif was also part of the film? Yes, you read it right! In an interview, Katrina revealed that she was part of the Ranbir-Deepika starrer but her character got cut. She was to play Ranbir’s fourth on-screen girlfriend.