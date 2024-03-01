'Bachna Ae Haseeno', directed by Siddharth Anand, released in 2008. It was a multi-starrer movie. It starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Minissha Lamba. Did you know Katrina Kaif was also part of the film? Yes, you read it right! In an interview, Katrina revealed that she was part of the Ranbir-Deepika starrer but her character got cut. She was to play Ranbir’s fourth on-screen girlfriend.
Katrina told Midday, “Bachna Ae Haseeno, I was the fourth girl. That character got cut." For the unversed, the film was about a guy (played by Ranbir Kapoor) who breaks hearts of his girlfriends, played by Bipasha and Minissha and then he finds true love in Deepika Padukone's character. When he realises his mistakes of ditching two girls, he goes back to them to apologise.
In the same interview, Katrina also said that many people had told her that she would not succeed in Bollywood. “I have so many memories of people telling me to my face that you will not make it, you cannot succeed," said the 'Tiger 3' actress.
Katrina Kaif gave several blockbusters like 'Namastey London', 'Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya?', 'New York', 'Meri Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', 'Raajneeti', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Dhoom 3' and 'Bang Bang!' among others.
Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's relationship, it was said that their love story bloomed on the sets of 'Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani' in 2009. After dating for several years, they broke up in 2016.
Katrina is now happily married to Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor is married Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia are parents to a baby girl whom they named Raha.
On the work front, Katrina was last seen in 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's last release was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.