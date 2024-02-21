Kathak Exponents Dance Their Way Into Guinness World Records

"The largest Kathak dance was achieved by the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, during 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival on February 20," said a certificate issued by the Guinness World Records.

Following the achivement, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced to set up the country's first gurukul for training of tribal and folk arts in Khajuraho, said the release.

Yadav said the festival of cultural revival is being celebrated all over India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.