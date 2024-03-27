Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri Wrap Up First Schedule Of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Shoot

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, and actress Triptii Dimri have wrapped up the 1st schedule of the upcoming 3rd instalment of their horror-comedy franchise film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, and actress Triptii Dimri have wrapped up the 1st schedule of the upcoming 3rd instalment of their horror-comedy franchise film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

On Wednesday, Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself with Triptii, holding a white clapper board. The board, however, has no details of the shot, the take or the scene. While Kartik’s face is visible in the picture, only Triptii’s half-face can be seen.

Kartik wrote in the caption, “Ting ting ting tiding ting ting. And we’ve wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient… Rooh Baba’s Cape has some different magic @aneesbazmee”.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, which is directed by Anees Bazmee, is set for Diwali 2024 release.

Meanwhile, Kartik also has ‘Chandu Champion’ in the pipeline. The film is a biopic based on the Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

