Kartik Aaryan Hosts His 32nd Birthday Bash; Disha Patani, Alaya F, Ananya Panday Stun In White 

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Alaya F, and Disha Patani among many others attended Kartik Aaryan’s party.

Celebs attend Kartik Aaryan's birthday party
Celebs attend Kartik Aaryan's birthday party

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 12:56 pm

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 32nd birthday on November 22, and he hosted a star-studded bash in Mumbai. Joining him were Kartik's ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ co-star Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor, and Disha Patani among several others, who attended the party on Tuesday evening. 

Also marking their presence at the party were Ayushmann Khurrana, Luv Ranjan, Jackky Bhagnani, Sharvari Wagh, his ‘Freddy’ co-star Alaya F, Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, Abhishek Kapoor, Pragya Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ronit Roy, Subhash Ghai, Ramesh Taurani and Rohit Dhawan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Film producer Bhushan Kumar, actor Aayush Sharma, casting director Mukesh Chhabra too were spotted. It seemed the theme for the party was white as most celebs were dressed accordingly.

Coming to Kartik, the birthday boy arrived to the venue driving his McLaren GT. He dressed up in a white and pink shirt, white pants, and beige shoes. 

On the work front, Kartik last featured in the hit horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. He will next be seen in ‘Freddy’, which also stars Alaya F. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is spared to release on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 2. 

Kartik also has 'Shehzada', musical romantic saga film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ alongside Kiara Advani, ‘Aashiqui 3’ and Hansal Mehta's ‘Captain India’ in the pipeline.

‘Mukhbir’ On Zee5 Review: Zain Khan Durrani’s Spy Thriller On Indo-Pak 1965 War Is Gripping Till The Very End

