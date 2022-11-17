Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Ananya Panday Poses With Irina Shayk, Indya Moore And Freida Pinto At A Glitzy Event In New York

Ananya Panday served major fashion goals as she attended a dinner in New York City organised by the jewellery designer house.

Ananya Panday makes a bold fashion statement
Ananya Panday makes a bold fashion statement Instagram

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 2:06 pm

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is known to serve major fashion goals and she keeps sharing glimpses of the same on her Instagram profile. Nonetheless, it would not be wrong to say that her sartorial choices are not just bold but also minimal, stylish and comfortable. Guess what? Her fashion picks are getting better with each passing day.

Recently, Ananya flew to New York to attend a dinner in New York City organised by the jewellery designer house Swarovski. She shared a series of pictures of herself from the dinner party and her fans totally loved her bold attire. Looking stunning, Ananya adorned up in a black satin jumpsuit featuring full sleeves, off-shoulder details, corset details. The outfit was gathered in the centre with a silver chain. The jumpsuit further came also had a midriff-baring and featured a bodycon pair of trousers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Not just that, Ananya posed at the glitzy event with supermodels Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski. She also spent the evening with 'Pretty Little Liars' star Lucy Hale and actress Freida Pinto. In one of the other photos, she was seen chatting with model Indya Moore at her dinner table. 

Posting the photos, Ananya captioned them as, "Such an honour to attend the Swarovski Open The Wonder dinner in NYC with such gorgeous, wonderful people.”

Soon, her post was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. While Ananya's best friend Suhana Khan commented with multiple heart-eyed emoticons, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Drippppp”. Maheep Kapoor commented with clap and red heart emoticons. 

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in 'Dream Girl 2' with Ayushmann Khurrana. She will be also featuring with her 'Gehraiyaan' co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' co-starring Adarsh Gourav.

Art & Entertainment Ananya Panday Irina Shayk Indya Moore Freida Pinto Lucy Hale Emily Ratajkowski Swarovski
