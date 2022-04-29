Karisma Kapoor On Getting Married Again

On Thursday, actress Karisma Kapoor had an AMA (ask me anything) session with her Instagram followers. During the brief interview, Karisma answered topics ranging from her favourite people to her favourite cuisine, and even stated whether she preferred Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh. One of the things she was asked was if she would ever contemplate marriage again, and the actor had an answer ready.

In 2003, Karisma married businessman Sanjay Kapur. The couple has two children: Samaira, a daughter, and Kiaan, a son. Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014. In 2016, their divorce was completed. The divorce became tumultuous as both spouses levelled many claims against one other.

On Thursday, Karisma came to Instagram Stories, saying she's ready to answer fans' queries. While most fans asked her entertaining questions, such as her favourite dish (biryani) or her favourite colour (she suggested it was black), some asked more sensitive ones. When a fan inquired if she would marry again, Karisma responded with a GIF of a bewildered and troubled looking individual and the words, 'Depends!' Karisma has rarely spoken about her history, yet her marriage ended in a public divorce.

In a post-divorce interview with Hindustan Times, Karisma's father, actor Randhir Kapoor, said that he was never a fan of the sport. "Everyone is aware of our qualifications." We are the Kapoors. We don't need to go for other people's money. We have been endowed not just with money, but also with skill that will sustain us for the rest of our lives. Sunjay is a guy of the third class. I never intended for Karisma to marry him. He has a debauchery problem and has never cared for his wife. He's been lying to her and living with another lady. The entire city of Delhi is aware of his condition. I don't want to say anything else.”

Karisma also answered some more amusing questions during the AMA. When asked if she favoured Ranbir or Ranveer, she said, "I adore both." When asked who her favourite person is, she uploaded a collage of photos of her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, her children Samaira and Kiaan, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur and Jehangir, the children of Saif-Kareena. "They're all my favourites," she wrote.

Karisma was one of Bollywood's most popular performers in the 1990s, with multiple hit films under her name. She took a break from performing following her marriage, but she did make a few appearances after that. She was last seen on television in the AltBalaji online series 'Mentalhood' in 2020. It was her OTT debut. Her next appearance will be in Abhinay Deo's 'Brown'.