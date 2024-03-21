Kareena Kapoor Reveals Jeh Has Saif Ali Khan's Naughtiness, Says Taimur Is A Bit Reserved

When asked about Jeh's funny reaction to shutterbugs, Kareena Kapoor said that his sense of humour comes from Saif. She revealed, “They (Taimur and Jeh) are actually both quite like him (Saif). Jeh just looks like me, but he has Saif's naughtiness. Though Tim (Taimur's nickname) has Saif's sense of humour, he is a bit reserved and doesn't like being clicked, he is more like his father. Jeh is like me in terms of look and vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif.”