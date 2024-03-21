Kareena Kapoor Reveals Jeh Has Saif Ali Khan's Naughtiness, Says Taimur Is A Bit Reserved

Kareena Kapoor will feature next in the heist comedy ‘Crew’, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu. During one of her recent interviews with Filme Shilmy, the actress revealed how her family keeps her grounded. She further shared that her sons, Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan, are more like their father Saif Ali Khan. Their elder son Taimur is 7 while Jeh turned 3 in February.
When asked about Jeh's funny reaction to shutterbugs, Kareena Kapoor said that his sense of humour comes from Saif. She revealed, “They (Taimur and Jeh) are actually both quite like him (Saif). Jeh just looks like me, but he has Saif's naughtiness. Though Tim (Taimur's nickname) has Saif's sense of humour, he is a bit reserved and doesn't like being clicked, he is more like his father. Jeh is like me in terms of look and vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif.”
Kareena added that her parents, her children and her husband manage to keep her grounded.
Kareena ventured into the OTT space with Sujoy Ghosh's ‘Jaane Jaan’ (2023) co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Her next film, ‘Crew’, features Kriti Sanon and Tabu alongside her. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Digvijay Purohit, it is set to release on March 29 in theatres.
Meanwhile, Kareena is also reuniting with Rohit Shetty for ‘Singham Again’ co-starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff. She also featured in Hansal Mehta's ‘The Buckingham Murders’, which she has co-produced as well.