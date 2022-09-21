Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns 42: From ‘Omkara’ To ‘Chameli’, 5 Unconventional Roles The Actress Pulled Off With Finesse

It would not be wrong to say that Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only a stunning star but also an impeccable actress. Her beauty is unmatched and we all love seeing her on the silver screen. However, most of us recall her as K3G’s Poo to Jab We Met’s Geet, but there’s more acting prowess that Kareena boasts of, than we can imagine.

After making everyone just fall in love with her when she made her debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in ‘Refugee’ (2000), the actress has not only progressed to be an internet sensation or an elegant superstar, she has also emerged as one of the those Bollywood actresses who are in front of the camera with a natural ease.

Now as the actress celebrates her 42nd birthday today on September 21, let’s talk about some of her best offbeat performances, which will remind you that she’s certainly one of the finest actresses on the block:

‘Omkara’ (2006)

Kareena was seen as Dolly Mishra in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Omkara’ in 2006. The film, adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy ‘Othello’, featured Kareena as a young innocent woman smitten by Omi played by Ajay Devgn. Based on Desdemona, Kareena’s deglamorized look and her balanced performance won her critical acclaim and she even took home several awards for her stellar performance.

'Asoka' (2001)

Kareena played the fierce Kaurwaki, the second wife of emperor Ashoka, in the film 'Asoka', which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Directed by Santosh Sivan, the film proved that Kareena is a versatile star as her performance was hailed by critics and audiences alike.

‘Heroine’ (2012)

In the acclaimed film-maker Madhur Bhandarkar's ‘Heroine’ in 2012, Kareena was seen as Mahi Arora, a failing superstar who suffers from bipolar disorder. With her impeccable performance of an actress struggling between failed stardom and battling the outcomes of her career choices, Kareena shone bright like a star. Her act helped her win several awards at the annual awards ceremonies in 2012.

‘Chameli’ (2004)

This film turned out to be the game changer for Kareena. For those caught unaware, the actress was trying to be part of realistic cinema in the early 2000s. However, her portrayal as a sex worker in ‘Chameli’ stood out, because not only the part was well-written, it also brought out the fine actress in her. While the film did not do wonders at the box-office, Kareena was surely praised from all corners for her nuanced performance.

‘Dev’ (2004)

In 2004, Kareena starred opposite Fardeen Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the critically acclaimed ‘Dev’, which was helmed by Govind Nihalani. Set against the backdrop of communal violence. Kareena played Aaliya in the film, a woman caught unaware amid loads of violence and anger. The film might not be remembered by many but her strong performance won Kareena rave reviews.

We wish Kareena Kapoor Khan a very Happy Birthday!