Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana In Talks For Meghna Gulzar’s Next Film, A Crime Thriller

The film, produced by Junglee Pictures, is a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon. Meghna has earlier got Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together for 'Raazi' and then Vicky and Sanya Malhotra for 'Sam Bahadur'. All eyes will now be on 'Daayra' to see what magic Meghna creates with her stellar cast of Ayushmann and Kareena.